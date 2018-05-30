Trending: Ram Charan Spotted At Akhil Akkineni's Ex-Fiancee Shriya's Pre-Wedding Party

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni found themselves on Wednesday's trends list after their pictures from a family wedding function went crazy viral. Upasana's cousin Anindith Reddy is all set to marry designer Shriya Bhupal (yes, Akhil Akkineni's ex-fiancee) on July 8 in Hyderabad and the couple took off for pre-wedding celebrations with their family and friends to France over the weekend - of course, Ram Charan and Upasana were in attendance. The pre-wedding celebrations were held at Chateau de Chantilly. For one of the occasions, Upasana wore a dazzling blue dress with metallic silvery heels and for another ceremony, she wore a colourful creation from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Highlights
- Shriya Bhupal is marrying Upasana Kamineni's cousin
- Shriya was earlier engaged to Akhil Akkineni
- Anindith Reddy and Shriya will get married on July 8 in Hyderabad
Here are pictures of Ram Charan and Upsana at the pre-wedding festivities of Shriya and Anindith.
Memorable moments with MrC thanks @AJSKOfficial@sandeepkhosla for this most fabulous outfit. #ramcharanpic.twitter.com/fwznJfiIqm— Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) May 28, 2018
#familywedding#ramcharanpic.twitter.com/pA5juGLv1a— Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) May 27, 2018
Here are photos of Shriya, dressed in Giambattista Valli gown, and Anindith at the France event:
Shriya Bhupal is the owner of designer label Shriya Som, which has been worn by several Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Shriya was engaged to Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son Akhil Akkineni from December 2016 to February 2017. They dated for two years before getting engaged.
Anindith Reddy is the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman Pratap C Reddy. He is an entrepreneur and racing champ.
CommentsThe wedding will be held in Hyderabad as per traditions. A source told Times Of India: "In fact, the father of the groom, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is an MP from Chevella, will be inviting Sarpanches from the villages of his constituency for the wedding. Traditional Gadwal sarees will be given away as gifts for close family members."
Congratulations, Shriya and Anindith.