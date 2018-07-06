Inside Shriya Bhupal And Anindith Reddy's Wedding

Shriya Bhupal wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree during the pheras

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 06, 2018 22:12 IST
Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy during their wedding ceremony. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

  1. Several celebs from south attended Shriya and Anindith's wedding
  2. The ceremony was solemnised by Sadhguru
  3. Their wedding functions were spread over three days

Designer Shriya Bhupal married entrepreneur Anindith Reddy in a ceremony solemnised by Sadhguru in Hyderabad on July 6. Shriya Bhupal wore an embellished Tarun Tahiliani saree with a spectacular diamond necklace and complementary add-ons, for the pheras. Actress Namrata Shirodkar, who is among Shriya's sister-in-law Dia's closest friends attended the ceremony, dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The Bhupal-Reddy wedding was spread over three days with a grand pre-wedding party followed by a fabulous sangeet ceremony on Thursday night.

Here are photos from Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy's wedding ceremony.
 

 

Here's a picture of Namrata Shirodkar all dressed up for Shriya and Anindith's wedding:
 

 

 


Shriya's aunt Pinky Reddy also instagrammed some family photos:

 

 

 

The sangeet ceremony, which was held on Thursday, saw the arrival of the creme de la creme of the town. Anindith's cousin Upasana Kamineni attended the function with her actor husband Ram Chran. Namrata Shirodkar's plus one was her daughter Sitara.

 

 

 

Take a look at pictures from Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy's sangeet:

 

 

 

 

 

 


Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy also hosted a grand ballroom party in at Chateau de Chantilly last month.

Shriya Bhupal is the owner of designer label Shriya Som, which has been worn by several Bollywood actresses including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Shriya was engaged to Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son Akhil Akkineni from December 2016 to February 2017. They dated for two years before getting engaged.

Anindith Reddy is the grandson of Apollo hospitals chairman Pratap C Reddy. He is an entrepreneur and racing champ.

Congratulations, Shriya and Anindith.

 

