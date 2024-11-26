Advertisement

Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni Is Now Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: "We Couldn't Be Happier"

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, AkhilAkkineni," wrote Nagarjuna

Akhil shared this image. (courtesy: AkhilAkkineni)
Days before Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni got engaged to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. Nagarjuna announced the good news on his X handle and welcomed Zainab in the family. Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings." Take a look:

Akhil Akkineni also shared a post announcing his engagement. Akhil and Zainab were dressed in white. They can be seen sharing mushy moments in the pictures. Sharing the snaps, Akhil wrote, "Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." Take a look:

Akhil Akkineni is an American actor based in India. He works in Telugu cinema. He is known for films like Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, Agent, to name a few. In 2016, Akhil was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, grand-daughter of the business tycoon, G. V. Krishna Reddy. Their wedding was planned in 2017. However, it was called off for an undisclosed reason. Reports suggest, Zainab Ravdjee is an artist, known for her vibrant and abstract paintings. At 27, she has made a mark in the art world with exhibitions like "Reflections" in Hyderabad.

