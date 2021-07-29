Nafisa Ali, 64, Is Ready For Her New Film With Her 'Cancer In Remission'

Nafisa Ali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

Highlights Nafisa posted a photo of herself holding a script of her new film

"Reading a film script after ages," she wrote

"Off to Mumbai to act after years," she added

Congratulations, Nafisa Ali. The 64-year-old veteran actress, who is a cancer survivor, is all set to shoot for her new project in Bollywood. On Wednesday, Nafisa Ali, who was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018, announced that she is prepping for her new film with her "cancer in remission." She was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Sharing a photo of herself holding a script of her new project, the actress, who lives in Goa, stated that she was heading to Mumbai to shoot for the film. She wrote: "Reading a film script after ages ...off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am so looking forward to a creative medium." Nafisa Ali is a former Miss India.

See Nafisa Ali's post here:

A few months after Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 released in July, Nafisa Ali revealed that she had been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

During her treatment, the actress also used to post pictures of herself after her chemotherapy sessions.

After her battle with cancer in July 2019, Nafisa Ali shared a post on Instagram asking for work in films, mainly roles "perfect for a senior actor." A part of her post, which trended big time on social media, read: "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So, looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to."

Later, explaining the reason behind her 'looking for work' post in an interview with news agency PTI, Nafisa said: "My message was to send a greeting and say, 'I am medically certified as cancer-free.' I wanted to share it with my industry and everyone. I am a cancer warrior and I have overcome it and I want to celebrate my life. I want to celebrate that I am ok, I am not sick anymore, if there is work for me then I am happy to do that work. I act in a film once in a while and enjoy it. Acting is not my profession, it is my passion."

Nafisa Ali is currently battling leucoderma, a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural colour. In April last year, she announced that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma. "Ever since my chemotherapy, I started noticing white patches on my neck area. Now, being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it's on my face too. Such is life... You win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma. What is it? Quite similar to the skin condition vitiligo - leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localisation or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in vitiligo," she wrote in her post.

Nafisa Ali is known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.