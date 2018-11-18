Nafisa Ali Reveals 'Stage 3 Cancer' Diagnosis: 'My Children Are My Reason To Get Better'

Nafisa Ali shared a photo with her family (courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

Highlights Nafisa Ali revealed she's been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer Nafisa Ali has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer "My children are my reason to get better," she wrote

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali shared a heart-wrenching post on Saturday about being diagnosed with cancer. Sharing a photo with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Nafisa Ali revealed that the recently concluded diagnosis detected 'stage 3' cancer. In a subsequent post, she added that she has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. "Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," she wrote on Instagram. Nafisa Ali followed this post with more photos of her family - daughters Pia and Armana, son Ajit and husband retired Colonel R S Sodhi, and said: "My Family and strength."

In an emotional note, Nafisa Ali added that she is looking forward to getting better for more years of togetherness with her children. The note was shared on Pia's birthday as Nafisa Ali wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome. It's just going to take its own course with peritoneal and ovarian cancer."

Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. In her acting career, she has shared screen space with the likes of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. She was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Previously in 2009, Nafisa Ali contested the Lok Sabha election on a Samajwadi Party ticket after which she joined Congress later that year.

Meanwhile, this year, actress Sonali Bendre also revealed that she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The 43-year-old actress is currently being treated in New York. In March this year, actor Irrfan Khan had also revealed that he's battling neuroendocrine tumor and that he's flown off to London for cancer treatment.