Nafisa Ali, When She Was 'Just 21'

Actress Nafisa Ali has made the most perfect use of Throwback Thursday. (We are glad). She shared some old pictures of herself when she was 'just 21,' wearing a long white dress, with a hat. Nafisa Ali looks extremely beautiful in white with double braids. Her pictures have been taken during the shooting of Shyam Benegal's Junoon, as revealed by the actress. The 1978 film starred Shashi Kapoor, his wife Jennifer Kendal and Shabana Azmi. "I always love to sit on the ground," Nafisa Ali, 61 today, captioned one of her posts. She also added the hashtags, "Junoon," "Movies," "Bollywood," and "Indian." (Wikipedia tells us that it's also Nafisa Ali's birthday today - January 18).
Highlights
- "Just me at 21," she wrote
- Nafisa Ali turns 61 today
- Her daughter Pia got married recently
Here's Nafisa Ali, (21 then), looking absolutely lovely.
Nafisa Ali has also posted several pictures of her children - Ajit, Armana and Pia. She is married to Colonel R S Sodhi, a polo player.
Pia got married to her childhood best friend Kshitij Khemka in December. She wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the wedding. "Meet Pia Zaranna Sodhi. A Sabyasachi bride wears an unusual bird's egg blue lehenga designed in an Indo-Victorian pattern in fine aari taari and zardosi from the Devi Collection," read the description of Pia's lehenga.
The pictures are straight out from a fairy tale wedding.
Nafisa Ali is a former beauty queen and swimming champion. She has acted in films like 1998's Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan, 2007's Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana, with Dharmendr, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Comments
Am excited to be playing Royalty.As the cast are old friends -shooting outdoor amazing-Tigmanshu you saw the potential in me so I am happy pic.twitter.com/ZYqBJN971G— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 12, 2017
Being a mother is such an important role ... look forward to shooting for director Tigmanshu Dhulia in ' Saab Biwi Aur Gangster ' franchise. pic.twitter.com/BHUpIPyWea— Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 12, 2017
She has also served as a Lok Sabha member and is an activist for AIDS awareness and women's rights.