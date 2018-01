Anushka Sharma Or Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Sodhi, Who Wore Sabyasachi Better?

Highlights Both Anushka and Pia got married on December 11 Both brides chose to wear Sabyasachi on the big day Pia opted for a pale blue ensemble while Anushka wore pale pink

Anand Karaj #pkshaadi #lovedour2weddings #perfect A post shared by Pia Sodhi (@piazarannasodhi) on Dec 15, 2017 at 11:09am PST

While the world was busy obsessing over the Virushka wedding in Tuscany, Nafisa Ali's daughter Pia Zaranna Sodhi also had a close-knit wedding in New Delhi last month. Designer Sabyasachi was the common connect between the twos, who recently shared gorgeous photos from Pia's big day. The New Year witnessed Pia Sodhi's photos send the Internet into some sort of a meltdown and netizens unanimously hailed the bride for her "unconventional" choice of bridal outfit. "A Sabyasachi bride wears an unusual bird's egg blue lehenga designed in an Indo-Victorian pattern in fine Aari taari and zardosi from the Devi Collection," the designer shared the details of Pia Sodhi's weddingon Instagram. Pia Sodhi married her childhood best-friend Kshitij Khemka on December 11.The comments section of Pia Sodhi's wedding photos is flooded with compliments like: "So refreshing to see a bride so simple yet gorgeous" and "Wowie! So, so stunning."Sabyasachi, who was the designated designer for Pia's wedding wardrobe, shared his experience of the wedding in the Nafisa Ali household. Sharing a beautiful photo of the bride and her family, he wrote: "Very rarely do I come across such harmony. When a part of the country has decided to go mindless and over-the-top when it comes to their quest for glamour and beauty, weddings such as these remind you that refinement is not dead! Elegance, a certain sense of self, and happiness go a long way in making you the best version of yourself! And when you are armoured with that, you don't need much else!"Sabyasachi, who is originally from Kolkata, left a note of admiration for the veteran actress as well.Nafisa Ali's daughter had a two part wedding - the first one was according to Hindu rituals while the second one was a gurudwara wedding.On the same day as Pia Sodhi's wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a dream-like destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany. Anushka stole the limelight in all her wedding functions in stunning Sabyasachi creations. Starting from her Italian wedding to the Mumbai reception , with which she rounded off her wedding festivities, Anushka was the perfect Sabyasachi bride in all.For her, Anushka wore a "pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads."Anushka also opted for a hot pink ensemble for herday and for her engagement, she hand-picked a velvet saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. The reception in New Delhi saw her step out as the new bride in a bright scarlet and goldwhile for the Mumbai reception, herwas embroidered with "hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers."Anushka or Pia, who do you think wore Sabyasachi better? Tell us in the comments below.