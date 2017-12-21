Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Delhi Reception: Yes, PM Modi Was There

Highlights
- Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in Tuscany on December 11
- The couple will also host a reception in Mumbai
- They wore Sabyasachi, again
See PM Modi's picture with Viruksha here:
Cricketer Suresh Raina also arrived at Virushka's wedding reception:
Gautam Gambhir joined in Anushka and Virat's reception festivities:
Virat and Anushka personally invited PM Modi on December 20. Anushka was dressed in a royal blue suit while Virat was dressed in dark blue kurta. PMO India's official Twitter handle shared pictures of Virata and Anushka's visit.
Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017
In case you're curious to know what's in the goodies bag given by Virat and Anushka, we have the details. The bag comprises an invitation card (designed in gold and ivory colors), which is accompanied with a customized box of sweets and stuffed dates.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Delhi invite was designed keeping the palatial theme in mind. The invite celebrates their love in rich golds & ivory with a beautiful play of flowers .The greetings were set on a thick acrylic and each invite was personalised with the guest's name. The invitation was elegant and classic,accompanied with a box of mithai and stuffed dates, exclusively customised by our boutique 'Fleur De Lis' #virat #Anushka #virushka #luxurymithai #luxurygifting #luxuriouschocolates #luxurymithai #dates #gourmetfood #boutiquechocolate #gifting #exclusive #couture #design#personalised #luxury #luxurylife #luxe #styling #inspiration #celebrations #wedding #weddingseason #luxurywedding #luxurylifestyle #fleurdelis #edc
Virat and Anushka arrived in Delhi after a short honeymoon in a winter wonderland, reportedly in Rovaniemi, Finland:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chose Sabyasachi bespoke outfits for all three wedding functions held in Tuscany, Italy. Here's a glimpse of their floral-themed wedding in a 800-year-old heritage property:
An honor and a privilege. To be here. To be a part of this occasion. To be trusted with this job. To be here with the woman I love (@naraindevika you made one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen!) and with the friends I share this passion with (@shivalichopra, @noeldavidraj and @theweddingfilmer, @shaadisquad). But most importantly, to work with people who make our job look so easy. These two will be among the most fun and in love couples I've ever photographed and this wedding was a surreal combination of luxury, simplicity, intimacy, and love. So much of it. I have so much to say, but I have to go shoot the last event now. Thank you, my Instagram family for all the love. Big hugs. #chasinglight #travel #sonyalpha #travelgram #ohtheplacesiveseen #weddedwonderland #wedphotoinspiration #instalove #instawedding #love #bride #indianbride #bigfatindianwedding
The royal portrait. Made this image of these two while standing in a narrow hallway. Lit them with an Icelight held by @noeldavidraj. While my favorite from this series is a different image, @anushkasharma seems to really like this particular version. So here it is. It's so strange to make a portrait of someone who's been photographed so many times! When I first met these two, Anushka said "All I want is my wedding moments to be captured and I don't want anything filmy!". This was music to my ears but I also really wanted to make a couple of timeless posed portraits and we negotiated a window of 3-5mins per event to make a portrait. This was one of them! #portraitsbyjr #rsa_portraits #sonyalpha #portraitproject #portraitinspiration #portraitpage #moodygrams #fatalframes #discoverportrait #agameoftones #artofvisuals #humanedge #virushka #viratanushka #weddedwonderland #wedphotoinspiration #instalove #instawedding #love #bride #indianbride #bigfatindianwedding
A learning. That's what this entire week has been. A simple comment by me on an Instagram photo got the media blowing things out of proportion as a "tiff" between me and Sabyasachi. Firstly, a big shoutout to @sabyasachiofficial for providing us (@storiesbyjosephradhik) image credits beautifully on every image and doing so in such short time! Thank you! Next and finally, we've been truly blessed to be a part of this magical celebration of love in Tuscany over this weekend. At this moment, everyone who made the wedding look so beautiful and timeless should be proud of themselves and also grinning from ear to ear seeing how happy the bride and groom were at the event. Our images wouldn't look the way they do if it weren't for the design genius of @sabyasachiofficial, the creativity of a @naraindevika, the makeup and hair by @puneetbsaini & @georgiougabriel, the styling of @alliaalrufai, the hard work and inputs of Ritika and Manav, being coordinated with @theweddingfilmer and finally the planning of @shaadisquad. So here's to being a little part of the wedding of the decade. Thank you Virat and Anushka, here's to you! #countyourblessings #virushka PS: Uhh, I shot this with a Sony A9 and reflected the ceiling with my cellphone. Fun fact: the structure you see here is a temporary heated glass house. How cool is that!
The couple will now travel to Mumbai for their second reception on December 26. The Mumbai party is expected to be a full-on Bollywood show with several films stars in attendance. After that, Anushka and Virat will take off for South Africa where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series. Anushka will return in the New Year to resume filming her upcoming projects.