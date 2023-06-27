Sonu Nigam's Memories Of Amitabh Bachchan At A Studio Session For Sona Sona From Major Saab

Still from the song 'Sona Sona' . (Courtesy: YouTube)

Sonu Nigam shared his fond memories about the song Sona Sona on the occasion of Major Saab completing 25 years on Monday. Needless to say, Sonu's stories did have references to Amitabh Bachchan, who is the star attraction of the song as well as the film. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the singer talked about Amitabh Bachchan and late composer Aadesh Shrivastav's relationship as he was present during the recording in the studio. Amitabh Bachchan-Nafisa Ali's chemistry, the Punjabi swag, and the voices of Sudesh Bhosle, Sonu Nigam along with Jaspinder Narula made the song Sona Sona one of the most popular Hindi shaadi songs of all time.

Sonu shared an inside story about Amitabh Bachchan's reaction as the song was played to him by late composer Aadesh Shrivastav in the studio. "I was present at the sitting when Aadesh bhai presented the song to Amitabh Bachchanji. Abhishek Bachchan (actor) was also present at the sitting. Aadesh bhai shared a very informal and personal relationship with Bachchan sahab. They both spoke throughout in a very funny strange nasal tone and I was awestruck," said Sonu to the publication.

The song holds a special place in Sonu's heart as well as he considers it as an "important inclusion" to his song chart. Sonu told HT, "I didn't have a lot of songs at that time so Sona Sona was a very impactful inclusion in my song list for concerts."

One of the most prominent characteristics of the song Sona Sona is its festive charm. "I was asked to open the song before Sudeshji took over for Bachchan sahab. We recorded the song on the third floor of Sunny Super Sound (studio in Mumbai). The atmosphere was festive. I remember I had pointed out to Dev Kohli ji, the lyricist, that he was using the words Peg Patiala again in this song, as I had just sung a song written by him for Anand-Milind (composer duo) and the words were Roop Tera Hai Kudiye Peg Patiale Da. He then replaced it with Ye Ishq Piya La, " recollected Sonu.

Major Saab is an action drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Naveen Nischol, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali and Ashish Vidyarthi. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Major Jasbir Singh Rana, while Ajay Devgn portrayed the character of Virendra Pratap Singh aka Veer in the film.



