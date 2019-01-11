Nafisa Ali Shares Pic After Chemotherapy, Writes 'Now, The Battle Begins'

Nafisa Ali Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who had revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in November last year, shared a note on her Instagram after undergoing the third chemotherapy session. Shared late night on Thursday, Nafisa Ali said she's looking forward to a recovering soon and sent out big thanks to her well-wishers. "Done my 3rd Chemotherapy 10th January '19 and now the battle begins... I am praying to get well. I am so deeply touched by all your wishes and feel blessed reading messages from around the world. Gives me hope and courage," she captioned a selfie of hers, which appears to be from after her recent chemotherapy session.

Encouraging comments poured in for Nafisa Ali on her post, wishing her speedy recovery: "Get well soon mam, you are a true legend, more power to you," wrote a user while another added: "Our wishes are always with you mam... Get well soon."

Read Nafisa Ali's post here:

Earlier, Nafisa Ali enjoyed a family getaway in Goa with her mother and children - daughters Pia and Armana and son Ajit. Before heading back to New Delhi from Goa, Ms Ali had written this post: "Our last evening in Goa as it is my 3rd Chemotherapy in 10th January... I don't want to leave the beautiful sunshine, sea and air."

Earlier in November, sharing a photo with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Nafisa Ali revealed that she was diagnosis with 'stage 3' cancer. In a subsequent post, she added that she has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. "...My children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome," she had added.

Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana and was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.