Nafisa Ali Battling Cancer, Spends Time With Family In Goa On New Year's

Actress Nafisa Ali with her daughters (Image courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

Highlights "As the 2018 sunsets. Wishing you all a beautiful New Year," Nafisa Ali Nafisa Ali shared her cancer diagnosis on social media in November 2018 Nafisa Ali was last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who revealed in November last year that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, is spending quality time with her family in Goa. Nafisa Ali along with daughters Pia and Armana, son Ajit and her mother flew off to Goa where they welcomed the New Year. The 61-year-old actress is filling up her Instagram timeline with glimpses from her blissful Goa vacation. After spending Christmas in her New Delhi home, Nafisa Ali apparently landed in Goa with her family two days prior to the New Year's eve. Nafisa sent across New Year wishes to her fans and followers on Instagram and shared a family picture from her Goa vacation: "'Love Bunch'.... as the 2018 sunsets ... wishing you all a beautiful New Year."

Take a look at the photos shared by Nafisa Ali:

A relaxing lunch A post shared by nafisa ali sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi) on Jan 2, 2019 at 1:15am PST

Nafisa Ali shared her cancer diagnosis on social media with a photo with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. In the subsequent post, she added that she has been diagnosed with 'stage 3' cancer. "Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," she wrote.

In another Instagram post, Nafisa Ali added that she is looking forward to getting better for more years of togetherness with her children. She had shared note on her daughter Pia's birthday. "Happy birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome. It's just going to take its own course with peritoneal and ovarian cancer," she wrote.

On the work front, Nafisa Ali was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. A former beauty queen, Nafisa Ali is best known for her roles in Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana.