'You Win Some And Lose Some': Cancer Survivor Nafisa Ali On Being Diagnosed With Leucoderma

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, in her latest Instagram post, revealed that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma. The 63-year-old actress, who is a cancer survivor, wrote an extensive note, along with which she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. An excerpt from Ms Ali's post read, "Ever since my chemotherapy, I started noticing white patches on my neck area. Now, being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it's on my face too. Such is life... You win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma."

Later in her post, the Life In A... Metro actress explained about the disease and wrote: "What is it? Quite similar to the skin condition vitiligo - leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localisation or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in vitiligo." She added, "Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localised to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged."

Nafisa Ali signed off the note on a positive note and she wrote: "Stay blessed and happy." Read her post here:

In terms of work, Nafisa Ali was last seen in 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She is best-known for her performances in films like Junoon, Major Saab, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana, among others.