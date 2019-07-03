Nafisa Ali's Posts Asking For Work And On Zaira Wasim Are Trending

Nafisa Ali shared this picture. (Image courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

Actress Nafisa Ali, a cancer survivor, secured a spot on the list of trends after sharing two powerful posts on Instagram page - in one, she asked for work in films 'perfect for a senior actor' and in the second, Nafisa Ali explained why she 'felt for' actress Zaira Wasim, who announced her exit from Bollywood after three films over the weekend. In her Instagram post asking for work, which was accompanied by a black-and-white portfolio shot, Nafisa Ali said she wants an 'elegant role to portray in Indian cinema' and added that she 'will not be dictated' to do otherwise. Nafisa Ali, who has featured in films such as Junoon, Major Saab and Guzaarish, appears to have taken a leaf out of actress Neena Gupta's book, who shared a similar post asking for work in 2017.

Nafisa Ali, who was last seen onscreen in 2018 film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, wrote: "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to."

After the above post, Nafisa shared a post, in which she said she 'felt for' Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood after three films (one of which is pending release) saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Zaira Wasim's decision to quit films citing religion as the reason divided the Internet. A section of the film industry including Raveena Tandon were initially upset with the reason for her exit (more on that later) but not Nafisa Ali, who emphasised on the importance of an individual's 'choice.'

Nafisa Ali wrote on Instagram: "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim. I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice. It is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by... but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right choice. Because I always look back and say, 'Why did I give in... why did I listen to my father... I should have listened to myself'."

After Zaira Wasim posted her lengthy exit note on social media, Raveena Tandon tweeted she wished 'ungrateful two-film-olds' would 'exit gracefully.' However, on Tuesday after Times Now shared a video as evidence that the Secret Superstar actress was being persecuted, Raveena Tandon tweeted an apology to Zaira Wasim.

If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear?She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve. https://t.co/Ym4aih4PBC - Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa - Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

Zaira Wasim debuted in 2016 film Dangal, for which she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. She later co-starred with Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar and she will be seen in upcoming film The Sky Is Pink as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's onscreen daughter, fighting a critical illness.

