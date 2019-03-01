Nafisa Ali, Battling Cancer, Shares Throwback Pic Worth A Thousand Words

Nafisa Ali Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, has filled up her Instagram with family-oriented posts, mostly featuring her daughters, son and grandchildren. On Friday, she shared a Flashback Friday post, featuring her eldest daughter Armana, from when Armana was just a newborn baby. The nostalgia-dipped photo also features much younger versions of Nafisa Ali and her husband retired Colonel R S Sodhi. The throwback photo is indeed worth a thousand words and will take you back to the days of Nafisa Ali from the 1980s. "This is of my firstborn Armana... and still my precious baby and healer. She takes so much upon her shoulders in being my care giver. Thank you, my darling," Nafisa Ali wrote in her post.

Nafisa Ali and R S Sodhi are also parents to daughter Pia and son Ajit. Nafisa Ali celebrated her 39th wedding anniversary in February this year with a family get-together, also featuring her mother Philomena Torresan. The happy faces in the anniversary photo posted by her are a reflection of Nafisa Ali's journey from embracing motherhood for the first time (as mentioned in the previous post) to celebrating 39 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Nafisa Ali's fourth cycle of chemotherapy is scheduled for today. In a previous post, she had written: "Chemotherapy 4th cycle is on March 1, 2019." In November last year, Nafisa Ali revealed that she has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

Earlier, Nafisa Ali had also posted heart-felt notes for Pia and Ajit. Zeroing in on a photo of Pia and herself from a park near her Delhi home, she wrote: "Pia and my walk in the park. Thank you my sunshine child," while for Ajit, she had added: "My son 'The Thinker' has been so worried for my health and been my care giver... thank you, son."

Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.