Watch: G20 Delegates Dance To Naatu Naatu In Chandigarh

G20 Delegates in a video shared by ANI. (courtesy: ANI)

Naatu Naatu fever continues! G20 delegates danced to the tune of the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu on the sidelines of the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India's G20 presidency.

The meeting began in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The delegates were seen shaking their legs with the local dancers of Chandigarh. They were seen in an absolute celebratory mood.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie



The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India's G20 presidency began in Chandigarh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zhsF5GPkP5 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

The cross-cultural hit Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

