'My Brother Could've Done This For Me': Nikki Tamboli's Heart-Wrenching Note

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother Jatin last month, remembered him in a heart-wrenching note she shared on her Instagram story recently. The Bigg Bosssensation is currently in Cape Town as a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Nikki Tamboli revealed that her brother was her strongest support during her difficult times. On her Instagram story, Nikki shared a drawing which said: "I wish I could pull out the sad out of you" and wrote: "My brother could have done this for me." Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to COVID-19 on May 4.

After her brother's death, Nikki poured her heart out in an Instagram post, writing: "If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died...We will meet again someday. She concluded her note by saying, "I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul rest in peace! I miss you dada."

In another post, Nikki Tamboli revealed that her grandmother and brother died within a span of two weeks. Sending a whole lot of power and strength to her parents, Nikki wrote: "I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray and give all my strength to my dad and mom."

Soon after her brother's death, Nikki had to fly off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Clarifying her decision to join the show, Nikki wrote in an Instagram story: "...if I have to choose between these, there's no other option my family comes always first but my family, my parents, my dad always told me to go live your dreams: 'Go achieve it, because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfil your dreams'."