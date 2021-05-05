'No Idea How Dad Is Dealing With Two Major Losses': Nikki Tamboli's Note For Parents After Brother's Death

Nikki Tamboli shared these pictures. (Image courtesy: @nikki_tamboli)

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on May 4, is praying for her parents' strength amid these tough times. On Wednesday, Nikki shared a picture of them on the platform and wrote an emotional note along with it. In her caption, the Bigg Boss alumni wrote that she hopes to make her parents "proud" and will "try" to keep them happy. Speaking about her father, Nikki shared that she has "no idea" how he is dealing with two major losses this year. Nikki informed that her father lost his mother and son within 14 days.

She wrote, "Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I'll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom."

See her post here:

Nikki Tamboli also posted an Instagram story while mourning for her late brother. She shared his picture and wrote a heart-wrenching note saying, "Death is nothing brother it's life that's hard...But you fought it till the end...It is very very difficult to live without you. All the memories come back but you don't."

Take a look.

Screenshot of Nikki Tamboli's Instagram story

On Tuesday, Nikki Tamboli had informed everyone about Jatin's death on social media. She posted a few pictures of her brother on her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note for him. She wrote, "We didn't know that this morning god was going to call your name..."

"Our family chain is broken...as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell. Not ever said good bye...You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you...A million times we will cry...If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died...We will meet again someday," read an excerpt from her post.

See her post here:

Nikki Tamboli's 29-year-old brother Jatin was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was also battling tuberculosis and pneumonia.

Nikki had tested positive for coronavirus in March. She recovered from the virus in April.

In terms of work, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. She was the second runner-up in the show.