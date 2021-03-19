Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For COVID-19

"I have tested Covid-positive," wrote Nikki Tamboli (courtesy nikki_tamboli)

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Instagram today. The 24-year-old actress is isolated and is on medication. "I have been tested Covid-positive early this morning. I am self-quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice," she wrote in an Instagram post. Nikki, who was spotted at the airport earlier this week taking a flight, added: "I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance." In the comments thread, Nikki Tamboli's Bigg Boss housemate Abhinav Shukla wrote, "Oh man."

Just days ago, Nikki Tamboli was pictured at the airport in Mumbai wearing a black track suit for travel. She is believed to have been shooting a music video in Chandigarh.

Nikki Tamboli is a model who made her acting debut in Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudo in 2019. She later appeared in Telugu thriller Thipparaa Meesam and Tamil filmmaker Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3. All of three films old, Nikki was then roped in for Season 14 of reality show Bigg Boss on which she was a finalist.

Earlier this month, actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the Coronavirus. Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," His mother Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram - Ms Kapoor recovered from the virus herself last year as did actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Varun Dhawan and celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.