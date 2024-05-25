Mush Alert: Ranveer Singh's Reaction To 'Sunshine' Deepika Padukone's New Pics

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Leave it to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to set couple goals for every occasion. On Friday, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone posted pictures of herself from a shoot on Instagram. A day later, Ranveer Singh re-shared some of the clicks on his Instagram stories, accompanied by super cute captions. Posting a close-up of Deepika, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Kya karun mai, mar jaun ( what should I do? Should I die)?" Sharing another picture of his superstar wife, Ranveer wrote, "Buri nazar wale tera mooh kala," a phrase used to ward off evil and jealousy. Adding another picture, he wrote, "My Sunshine."

This is what Ranveer Singh posted:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The baby is due in September. The couple had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.