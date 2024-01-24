Just Reena Dutta And Pritam Shikhare Showing Off Their Mehendi In Nupur's 'Mums Are The Best' Post

Reena Dutta with Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: nupur_popeye)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who registered their marriage in Mumbai earlier this month, made headlines with several heartfelt glimpses of their wedding festivities. After registering their marriage, the couple jetted off to Rajasthan's Udaipur, where they hosted grand wedding festivities at the Taj Lake Palace. Now, Nupur has shared a slew of pictures of his mother Pritam Shikhare having fun with Ira's mother Reena Dutta during the mehendi ceremony. The opening frame shows both the mothers, dressed in their ethnic best, posing together, while showing off their mehendi-laden hands to the camera. In the next slide, we can see Reena Dutta flashing her million-dollar smile at the lens. In one of the candid clicks, Nupur Shikhare's mother can be seen dancing her heart out. The series also captures the priceless moment of Ira dropping a peck on her mother's cheeks. Nupur Shikhare poses with Reena Dutta in a click as well. The series concludes with Ira and Nupur hugging Pritam Shikhare in separate frames. Sharing the post, he simply wrote, “Mums are the best,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Pritam Shikhare was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. She dropped a handful of red hearts, hugging and kissing emoticons in the comments section. The couple's BFF, actress Mithila Palkar was all hearts in the comments section. Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan also dropped heart emoticons.

Before Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception, Reena Dutta shared a beautiful picture from their Udaipur wedding. The candid picture shows Ira, dressed in her bridal gown. Ira, who is smiling her heart out, can be seen with her father superstar Aamir Khan who is holding her arms, as they are immersed in a conversation. Reena Dutta can be spotted standing behind her daughter. The frame also captures glimpses of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad. Sharing the picture, Reena Dutta wrote in the caption, "I have your back always my baby girl Ira Khan… Love you."

Ira Khan was quick to acknowledge her mother's special post. Ira while replying wrote, "Awwlieee. I love you, Mama!! I know that's why I feel safe." Nupur Shikhare dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section. Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan wrote, "And we have both of yours. Love you, chachijaan."

On Wednesday morning, Ira Khan shared new pictures from the Udaipur airport and the Taj Lake Palace. Read all about it here.

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. The two are also parents to 31-year-old Junaid Khan. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.