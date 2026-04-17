Mumbai Skyline In Delhi? Pakistan's 'Answer To <i>Dhurandhar</i>' Is Weak Detailing

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar created a stir around the world, especially in Pakistan where the Aditya Dhar directorial couldn't release theatrically due to continuing tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Nevertheless, the film found its way into Pakistan via cheaply priced pirated DVDs and illegal streaming before it started streaming on Netflix Pakistan. Last month, Dhurandhar 2 also made it to Pakistan through illegal channels.

As Dhurandhar became popular in the country, many Pakistanis were unhappy about the portrayal of Lyari -- where most of the action in the film was set. They said the film was defaming Lyari, one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in Karachi, as a slum and gangland rife with crime and political machinations. The Sindh Information Department even announced its own film Mera Lyari, calling Dhurandhar "propaganda". While Mera Lyari has yet to be released, a P-drama is being pegged as Pakistan's answer to Dhurandhar.

Clips from Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat, a Pakistani show seemingly based on an India-Pakistan espionage plot, are going viral on the Indian social media.

Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat, which roughly translates to 'Hell on the way to Paradise' in English, started airing on Pakistani TV channel Green Entertainment from March 29. The show airs every Sunday at 8 pm. The Urdu-language programme stars Umer Aalam, Momina Iqbal, Bushra Ansari, and Javed Sheikh.

Indian social media is, however, having a gala time mocking the Pakistani drama. And the reasons are legit. A section of X users says Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat is a badly done Pakistani show chronicling the Indian side of espionage.

The complaints are many: The actors are speaking Urdu dialogues with an awkward phrasing of complex Hindi words that don't fit into the situation. The accent is also completely off, convincing them that the actors may be playing so-called Indian characters but the actors are definitely Pakistani. The production quality isn't worth even a mention.

How Indian Internet Is Reacting To Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat Amid Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Secretary of RAW and Director of RAW are discussing how Indian govt is forcing them to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism



Secretary of RAW says that without destabilizing Pakistan, India might fall apart



This is a Pakistani show answer to Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/v0iYTRR63K — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) April 17, 2026

One of them found out a key plot hole, messing up the entire geography of India.

Weak Detailing,😭 its mumbai yawr pic.twitter.com/3n7H94q6nO — Mahi (@chaosin4k) April 17, 2026

No Indian says "mazeed funds" . What a poor show pic.twitter.com/rX6F7LT8hc — Ashley (Molly) (@theAshleyMolly) April 17, 2026

"Alaidgi pasand", "mukhalif" LOL. Maana ki aap logon ki film industry India se chalti Hai lekin aisi language Hamare yaha nahin bolte. Weak detailing. — Mandar Gokhale (@KrazyCynic1125) April 17, 2026

Eagle-eyed fans also found out that the actor who plays RAW director in the show is Javed Sheikh, who has starred in several Bollywood films such as Om Shanti Om and Namastey London.

That male actor played the role of srk father in om shanti om — Nirvana (@Nirvanamela1996) April 17, 2026

His name is Javed Sheikh.



U might have seen him many times in Bollywood movies.



Do you remember...?



He was Shahrukh Khan's father in movie "Om Shanti Om."



He acted in several Hindi films and made money.



With that money, he's currently making a Pakistani serial and spreading… pic.twitter.com/CUf9X9KgQI — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) April 16, 2026

Dhurandhar ke badle jo pakistan ne banya hai uska answer ab ekta kapur hi de sakti hai . Jisme Indian aur Pakistani nagin ki ladai dikhai jaye 😹 pic.twitter.com/PMAYi4wviw — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) April 17, 2026

chill bro, thats the best they could afford, random underpaid office technicians as actors and a random ass milf with bindi the size of tt ball, you gotta really feel that "aaasheeeeervad". — AviatorsTriceps (@AbhinavJagesh_9) April 17, 2026

Even TMKOC can counter this pic.twitter.com/OQzH7Lt5zV — vijay tiwari (@vijju03947) April 17, 2026

Pakistani reply to Dhurandhar 😭😭

Wtff budget. pic.twitter.com/puH51U8UGV — Wellu (@Wellutwt) April 15, 2026

Indians aren't impressed, the team of Dhurandhar would surely be not.

Also Read | Exclusive: 'If I Get Dhurandhar 2 Good Pirated Cut, Will Watch It,' Says Pak Distributor