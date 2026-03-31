What Is At 13 Clifton Road In Karachi, Dawood Ibrahim's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> White House?

If Dawood Ibrahim is another name for terror and terror has an address, it is White House 13, Clifton in Karachi, Pakistan.

Everyone was waiting for Dhurandhar 2, not only because they would get to see why Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza Ali Mazari, but also because fans couldn't wait to find out who 'Bade Sahab' was. According to the grapevine, Dawood Ibrahim was 'Bade Sahab', a claim that was proven correct the day Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the screens.

As Hamza climbs up the Lyari ladder of influence and infamy, he gets an in into the inner circles of Pakistan-sponsored terror, eventually finding a place on the table at Bade Sahab's home. When the time is right, Hamza is escorted to Bade Sahab's house in Karachi, around 10 km away and world's apart from the slums of Lyari which pose as the backdrop of Dhurandhar.

When the protagonist's car is metres away from Bade Sahab's hush-hush abode, the camera shows us a long shot of Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi upscale hideout, an open secret in Pakistan. Director Aditya Dhar tries to recreate the global fugitive's much-discussed residence in Dhurandhar 2.

The Inside-Out Of Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi Address, According To Dhurandhar 2

The writing's on the wall but this time it reads the address in red block letters: White House 13, Clifton. We see a massive white mansion with big gates adorned by large golden dollar signs. Armed guards in uniform stand outside these gates; the pillars supporting the entryway are flanked by life-sized, golden bald eagles.

Hamza enters the villa and just as he is about to make his way inside, a foreign staff member of the house politely asks him to undergo a security check. He hands over his weapon and goes through a metal detector machine like the ones you find in malls and Metro stations.

How Aditya Dhar reimagines Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi hideout.

As Hamza waits his turn to be called to meet Bade Sahab, his spy brain gets to work, scanning the house. There are ornate chandeliers, sprawling staircases, a massive dining table that has hosted many parties dripping of glitz and glam when Dawood Ibrahim was also a 'King of Good Times', and several lion paintings symbolising his obsession with power. In a nutshell, he has a taste for the finer things in life.

Dawood Ibrahim's master bedroom is another highlight. Aditya Dhar paints Bade Sahab (Danish Iqbal) as a narcissist who is still hung up on his late '80s and '90s version who is healthier, deadlier, smokes like a chimney, sports fancy Ray-Bans, has a head full of hair and his trademark moustache. Remember that large portrait above his bed.

In 70-year-old Dawood Ibrahim's bedroom, we also see a king-sized bed, an Ottoman bench, curtains and window shades. There is a state-of-the-art ICU for the ailing don who is scheming against India even from his deathbed.

We have never seen the insides of this mansion, so let your imagination run wild (like Aditya Dhar wants you too) about how luxurious a lifestyle Dawood Ibrahim is leading today, no matter how sick he may be.

What Reports Say About Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi House

White House 13, Clifton is near Saudi Mosque and situated approximately a 6-minute drive or short distance from Clifton Beach.

Clifton is one of Karachi's wealthiest neighbourhoods, boasting some of the city's costliest real estate. It also houses several foreign consulates and its commercial hubs rank among Pakistan's most upscale, dominated by global luxury brands.

A 2024 Sunday Guardian report, however, revealed what the publication claimed to be Dawood Ibrahim's real address.

In Dhurandhar, Dawood Ibrahim 's address is depicted as 13, Clifton, White House, Karachi.



In January 2024, i revealed his real address. Infact, i called one of the family members, who confirmed that Dawood would be back home in the evening. pic.twitter.com/lZgyCB5ZXK — Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) March 30, 2026

"Mumbai serial blast accused Dawood Ibrahim, along with his brother Anees Ibrahim, is staying in two different villas situated on Street number 30, Phase V, Sector B, Qayyumabad, Karachi.

"The two villas that are being used by Dawood and his family are Houses number 20 and 21. The houses are located just 700 meters from the Chinese consulate," the report stated.

According to this report, Dawood Ibrahim has been living in Karachi's Qayyumabad since he fled India after the 1992 Mumbai serial blasts in which he has been named.

It says, the don "himself rarely ventures out of his home and is always guarded by a trusted group of men. Even his family members are not allowed in the room he sits in, unless they are summoned by Dawood himself. Even in their presence his personal bodyguards stay close to Dawood, who has been on medication for multiple health-related issues. Among the few times he leaves his home is in case of medical requirements".

Dawood Ibrahim is also believed to have a house in one of the most posh colonies in Karachi, Defence Housing Area (DHA), Phase V. The house number is 6-A, Khayaban-e-Tanzeem. He is also said to have residential properties in Dubai, another city he considers home.

From one eagle to another, White House 13, Clifton may become Hotel California for an Indian spy who tries trespassing the property, unless they are a 'babbar sher' like Dhurandhar 2's Hamza or his father-in-law Jameel Jamali.

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