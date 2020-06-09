Mumbai Police Are At It Again With Dhoom 2 Reference In Tweet

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Dhoom 2. (courtesy: MumbaiPolice)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who had a sour equation with the police in his 2006 film Dhoom 2, surprisingly found a spot on Mumbai Police's recent meme. The Mumbai Police's social media handles, which are known for their quirky posts with frequent Bollywood references, on Tuesday, shared a clip from the aforementioned film, which featured Abhishek Bachchan as ACP Jai Dixit and Hrithik Roshan as a thief named Mr A, whose real identity is revealed much later in the high-octane action film. Coming back to Mumbai Police's tweet, in the video, Hrithik's character asks ACP Jai Dixit,"Chor agar chori nahi karega, toh police kya karegi?" The Mumbai Police had an interesting response to the question posed by the onscreen thief. ""Mumbai ka naam 'Roshan' karegi. #MumbaiFirst," read the caption on the post.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Last month, Mumbai Police made a Gulabo Sitabo reference in its Instagram post. The meme had a still of the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana from the film's trailer. The meme was meant to encourage the citizens of Mumbai to use strong passwords to ensure cyber security. The text on the meme read, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password: "Humein godh lelo (adopt me)." The post was accompanied by the hashtags #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d, #BlockbusterPassword, #cybersafety and #onlinesafety.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor also starred in Super 30, last year, in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.