Man Kills 4-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Mumbai, Dumps Body In Sea

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his five-year-old stepdaughter in Mumbai by strangulating her and dumped the body in the Arabian Sea, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Imran Shaikh, has been arrested, they said.

The incident came to light when the girl's body was found floating in the sea near Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai by Colaba police officials on Tuesday morning, they said.

A motive was not immediately clear.

The girl had gone missing from Antop Hill area in Central Mumbai, an official said.

Her stepfather Shaikh and mother Nazia, who works as a house maid, had approached Antop Hill Police Station with a missing complaint of their daughter, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered against unidentified person.

During investigation, police examined CCTV footage of Antop Hill and nearby areas and spotted the girl with her stepfather. They started tracing the movements of Shaikh and suspected his involvement in the crime.

After the girl's body was found in the sea, police took Shaikh into custody and started interrogating him. During interrogation, he admitted to killing his stepdaughter and dumping the body in the sea, the official said.

Police suspect some issue between the couple may have led to the murder. Shaikh had his second marriage with the girl's mother.

