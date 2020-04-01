How Hrithik Roshan Reacted To Mumbai Police's April Fool Tweet On Social Distancing

Hrithik Roshan at an event. (courtesy hrithikroshanzone)

Hrithik Roshan, who had a sour equation with the police in his 2006 film Dhoom 2, is a fan of Mumbai's police's work IRL and we are with him on this one. The Mumbai police, made the best use of April Fool's Day in order to spread a message on social distancing - which is the need of the hour. In a humour-infused post, Mumbai police shared a tweet that read, "Zoom in! We've got a secret message for you." On zooming in the photograph, one sees "That's too close. Don't be a fool, maintain social distance" written in a rather tiny font. Hrithik, re-tweeted the post shared by Mumbai police and he described it as "very innovative." The 46-year-old actor added, "Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humour."

Very innovative @MumbaiPolice . Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor https://t.co/pqRYFWfOVG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks in India. Last week, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, "From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown. To save India, to save it's every citizen, you, your family... Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan - the actor recently revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily shifted to his house with the kids. The actor has been sharing posts from his quarantine diaries frequently. Here are some of the posts:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.