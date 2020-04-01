How Hrithik Roshan Reacted To Mumbai Police's April Fool Tweet On Social Distancing

Highlights
- "We've got a secret message for you," read the Mumbai Police tweet
- "Very innovative," wrote Hrithik Roshan
- Hrithik was last seen in War
Hrithik Roshan, who had a sour equation with the police in his 2006 film Dhoom 2, is a fan of Mumbai's police's work IRL and we are with him on this one. The Mumbai police, made the best use of April Fool's Day in order to spread a message on social distancing - which is the need of the hour. In a humour-infused post, Mumbai police shared a tweet that read, "Zoom in! We've got a secret message for you." On zooming in the photograph, one sees "That's too close. Don't be a fool, maintain social distance" written in a rather tiny font. Hrithik, re-tweeted the post shared by Mumbai police and he described it as "very innovative." The 46-year-old actor added, "Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humour."
Very innovative @MumbaiPolice . Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humor https://t.co/pqRYFWfOVG— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020
In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks in India. Last week, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, "From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown. To save India, to save it's every citizen, you, your family... Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."
Coming back to Hrithik Roshan - the actor recently revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily shifted to his house with the kids. The actor has been sharing posts from his quarantine diaries frequently. Here are some of the posts:
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I'm on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.