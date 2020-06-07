'Made Me Smile': Hrithik Roshan's Reaction To Taapsee Pannu Watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan and Taapsee Pannu. (courtesy L: hrithikroshan , R: taapsee)

Hrithik Roshan and Taapsee Pannu had the sweetest Instagram exchange on Sunday. Taapsee Pannu, who is a self-confessed fan of Hrithik Roshan, shared a video on her Instagram stories where she and her sister Shagun Pannu can be seen watching Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the video, the film can be seen playing on TV while Taapsee can be heard saying, "because we are such big fans of Hrithik Roshan." Taapsee shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This house can't get enough of Hrithik Roshan, so we start from the beginning." Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Taapsee Pannu.

Within minutes, Hrithik had the sweetest reaction to Taapsee's Instagram story. Hrithik shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Now that's a compliment. Made me smile." He also added a kiss emoticon. No wonder, that made Taapsee's day! Take a look at Hrithik's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier, in The Kapil Sharma Show, Taapsee Pannu revealed her "masterplan" of working with Hrithik. In the show, Taapsee said that she doesn't want a selfie with the star, instead, she wants to do a film with Hrithik and then she can have her moment.

Taapsee has a body of work that includes films such as Soorma, Badla, Mulk, Game Over, Manmarziyaan, Naam Shabana and Pink. Taapsee was last seen in the 2020 drama Thappad where she shared screen space with Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza. On the other hand, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.