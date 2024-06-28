Mrunal Thakur On Her Kalki 2898 AD Cameo: 'Didn't Even Take A Moment To Say Yes'

Mrunal Thakur has a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on Thursday and it is a smash hit already. The film, besides its stellar cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, also had multiple cameo appearances by celebrities. Mrunal Thakur is one of the many celebrities that appeared in a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. The actress has previously collaborated with the producers of Kalki 2898 AD (Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt) in Sita Ramam, in which she starred with Dulquer Salmaan.

Without sharing much details about her role in the sci-fi film, Mrunal Thakur said this in a statement, "When I was approached for Kalki, I didn't even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in Sita Ramam made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of."

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her recent releases include The Family Star, Pippa and Hi Nana with superstar Nani. Mrunal starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2 and Selfiee too last year.

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.