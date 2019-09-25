Morning Person Kiara Advani's 'Favourite Meal' Looks Like This. See Pic

What's on Kiara Advani's breakfast platter? (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

A beautiful view of the Lake Como and her "favourite meal" - Kiara Advani's morning couldn't have had a more perfect start. The 27-year-old actress gave us a glimpse of her morning and TBH, it was slightly envy-inducing. In her latest Instagram entry, Kiara shared a picture of her herself savoring a delicious meal (which, BTW, is her favourite meal of the day). From fruits, to juices to croissants, Kiara's breakfast platter has it all. Dressed in a yellow crop top and with a hairband on her head, Kiara looks stunning in the picture. She captioned her post: "I'm one of those people who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast. Favourite meal of the day."

Kiara Advani's post received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours. Check out the actress' post here:

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's super hit film Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her forthcoming project is Good News, in which she co-stars with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara's line-up of films also includes Laxmmi Bomb, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Shershaah, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal. That's not it, she will also be seen in Netflix's Guilty.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also starred in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Ramaand Machine, to name a few.

