Guilty: Kiara Advani And Karan Johar Reunite For The Netflix Film

Kiara Advani in Guilty.(Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights "I feel so proud of you Kiara Advani," wrote Karan Johar "Our journey into the digital domain begins," he added KJo and Kiara have earlier worked together in Netflix's Lust Stories

Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently taking the box office by storm with her recent release Kabir Singh, is gearing up for a film with filmmaker Karan Johar titled Guilty in which she is all "hipster and forceful." Karan, who had earlier worked with Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, took to his social media on Tuesday to announce his next project with the actress.

Sharing an image of Kiara on Instagram, KJo wrote: "I feel so proud of you Kiara Advani. A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful! Here's announcing Dharma's first feature for Netflix - Guilty.Directed by Ruchi Narain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions!"

"Apoorva Mehta and to the constantly ticking solid mind of Somen Mishra who heads our fictional development at Dharmatic! Our journey into the digital domain begins. May the force of good content always empower and bless us. And let's end by saying Kiara Advani you go girl!"

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

Kiara has an impressive line-up of films which includes - Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.