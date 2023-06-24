Karan Deol And Wife Drishya Acharya's Reception Pics Get Big Love From Sunny And Other Deols

Karan Deol shared this image. (courtesy: imkarandeol)

Karan Deol got married to Drishya Acharya on June 18 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities took place in Mumbai with only family and close friends in attendance. The Deols, in the evening, hosted a reception for industry friends and colleagues. From power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan, the who's who of Bollywood made their way to bless the newlyweds. Now, Karan has shared pictures from his reception day on Instagram. Drisha's shimmery golden gown screamed goals from miles away. Karan complemented her by picking a finely tailored tuxedo. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond and growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half.”

The pics became an instant hit on social media. Replying to the album, Karan's dad, Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol wrote, “Make and lead a beautiful life.” He has also added a bunch of red hearts to the post. Uncle Bobby Deol picked a set of red hearts and heart-eye emojis. Actor Amit Sadh said, “Congratulations Karan. Have a blessed journey with your Significant other!! Much love.” Deanne Panday, who was also part of the festivities, picked red hearts for her comment. Drisha's mother Chimoo Acharya wrote, “Love you both blessings.”

Karan Deol has been sharing glimpses from his wedding album on Instagram. A few days back, the actor shared a set of pictures featuring his grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra on Instagram. Sharing the album, he wrote, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

Karan Deol announced his wedding with a heartwarming note for Drisha Acharya. It read, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

Wishing Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya a very happy married life.