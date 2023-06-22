Dharmendra In A Priceless Pic With Wife Prakash Kaur At Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bollywoodtriviapc)

The wedding of Karan Deol – grandson of Bollywood legend Dharmendra and son of superstar Sunny Deol – has been the talk of the town for the past few days. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married on Sunday in the presence of their friends and family in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai. Now, more images from the wedding are going viral on social media and they are heartwarming. The one image that has won the internet over features Dharmendra, 87, with his first wife Prakash Kaur. In the image, the two are seen smiling at each other with Dharmendra holding what appears to be a glass of champagne in his hand.

The image was shared by a page dedicated to Bollywood with the caption, “Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur at their grandson's wedding. They have been married since 1954 when Dharmendra was 19. They've been married for nearly 70 years now... they've 4 children together…”

For context, Dharmendra has been married to Prakash Kaur since 1954, while he married his co-star of several films Hema Malini in 1980. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughters together.

Prakash Kaur – who has largely stayed away from the spotlight – was also seen in images shared by Karan Deol from the wedding. In it, she is once again seen with Dharmendra, blessing the newlyweds. Also seen in the images in the carousel is Pooja, wife of Sunny Deol, who is another member of the family who is rarely spotted by fans or the paparazzi.

Sharing the pictures in question, Karan Deol wrote, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

Before this, a video of Dharmendra dancing in his grandson's baraat alongside his younger son Bobby Deol also went viral on social media. In the video, Dharmendra looks dapper in a brown suit and maroon turban. You can watch the video here.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is slated to release in theatres next month.