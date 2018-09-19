More Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Ranch Life' In Texas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Texas (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas' vacation pictures make us jealous every single time. This week, the couple have picked Texas as their holiday destination and yet again, you simply cannot afford to miss their pictures. Priyanka has added more photos to her Texas album, in which she introduced us to the 'Ranch life crew.' They are also accompanied by Nick's brother Joe. The first post, which Priyanka captioned as, "Cowboy life," is a selfie of her, looking extremely chic. The second one is a photo of Priyanka and Nick with their 'Ranch life crew.' They appeared to have started the trip just after Nick Jonas celebrated his 26th birthday over the weekend.

Take a look at the pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'Ranch Life' in Texas.

She posted these on Monday, including a picture of herself, Nick and Joe, which she captioned, "Stay cool."

Priyanka's birthday post for Nick Jonas, taken during a baseball game, went crazy viral. "Happy birthday, baby," she captioned the picture, in which she kisses him adorably.

Before Nick's birthday, the couple took were spotted in Mexico. Their pictures were all over the Internet.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together attended New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement in August. An intimate roka ceremony was hosted by Priyanka's family in Mumbai, followed by an engagement party. They haven't yet announced a wedding date.

Nick reportedly proposed to Priyanka in London, where she celebrated her 36th birthday.

Priyanka Chopra is making The Sky Is Pink in Bollywood while her Hollywood projects are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.