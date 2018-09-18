Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Ranch Life' In Texas Looks Like This

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their group in Texas. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Nick's brother Joe Jonas also joined the couple in Texas Recently, the Jonas family and Priyanka celebrated Nick's birthday Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed their bags for a vacation in Texas along with Nick's brother Joe Jonas. Joe's fiancée actress Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) did not accompany the trio to this trip. The trio started the trip a day after they celebrated Nick Jonas' 26th birthday with the entire Jonas family at a baseball game in California. Priyanka shared few pictures from the Texas vacay with her Instafam. In one of the photos, Priyanka introduces her Instafam to the 'Ranch life crew.' We can see how the 36-year-old actress and Nick Jonas coordinated their outfits (#couplethings) also, we totally love Nick Jonas' mustachioed look. Joe looked really funny with the mosquito head net.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself, Nick and Joe, which she captioned: "Stay cool." In this photo, the trio wore similar blue and white combo. Priyanka accessorised her look with a cowboy hat and boots.

And here's a sun-kissed selfie, Priyanka shared with her Instafam.

Priyank Chopra and Nick Jonas have been trending on again and off again for quite some time now. On Monday, Priyanka's birthday post for Nick Jonas - their picture from the aforementioned baseball game captioned, "Happy birthday, baby" - went cray viral.

Before this, the couple took time off from their respective busy schedules for a mini vacation in Mexico. Of course, the paparazzi and fan clubs ensured Priyanka and Nick's pictures were all over the Internet.

After dating for a few months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their relationship formally in August. In India, the Chopras organised a roka ceremony, which was followed by a post-engagement party.

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She completed one schedule of the film in Mumbai recently.