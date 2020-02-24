More Pics From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Dreamy Holiday

Bipasha Basu shared this picture on Instagram. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Looks like Bipasha Basu is making the most out of her vacation with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover in Maldives. The model-actress, who celebrated Karan Singh Grover's 38th birthday on Sunday, treated her fans to pictures of herself and Karan from the vacation. She made her Monday morning better by spending quality time in the pool with her husband and they soaked some sun as well. Bipasha's latest post on Instagram came with some lovely pictures of the couple. Bipasha Basu lovingly wrote, "And one more holiday done right with my partner in everything, Karan Singh Grover!"

Check out these adorable pictures:

In another post that Bipasha Basu shared on Monday, the actress looked spectacular in an oversized white t-shirt. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. The 41-year-old actress can be seen posing by the blue waters of Maldives for a photo session. She captioned her post with the same words that are imprinted on her t-shirt, "Salty hair, coconut oil, big waves, hot sun." Take a look at these pictures:

Bipasha Basu wished "happy birthday" to Karan Singh Grover with a loved-up post on Instagram on Sunday. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my everything...Karan Singh Grover. Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life. Peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity and success. I love you, Monkey."

Check out Bipasha's birthday post for her husband:

This is not the first post that the Raaz actress shared from her vacation. Bipasha Basu has flooded her Instagram profile with photos and a video from the beach destination. Have you checked them out yet?

Bipasha Basu was last seen in 2015 film Alone opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 2001 film Ajnabee. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar.