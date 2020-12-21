More Pics From Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Honeymoon In Kashmir

Aditya with Shweta. (courtesy: adityanarayanofficial)

Singer Aditya Narayan, who flew to Kashmr along with his wife Shweta Agarwal a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from their honeymoon there. On Monday, Aditya posted a picture along with his wife, in which the two can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they pose with snowy mountains in the backdrop. Aditya Narayan captioned the post: "Gulmarg you beauty." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #Kashmir #IncredibleIndia. Posting an Instagram reel from Gulmarg, Aditya Narayan captioned the post: "First reel with the wife." Take a look at the posts shared by Aditya here:

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. The couple wore pastel outfits for their big day. Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Take a look at the picture here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya made his wedding announcement last month in an Instagram post. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.