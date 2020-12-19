A Stunning Pic From Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Honeymoon In Srinagar

Aditya Narayan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: adityanarayanofficial )

Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are currently honeymooning in Jammu and Kashmir. The duo, who had a dreamy wedding earlier this month, flew to Kashmir this week and have been treating their fans to stunning pictures from their honeymoon. On Saturday, Aditya Narayan posted a photo of themselves enjoying a nice shikara ride in the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The singer can be seen sporting a brown jacket and a pair of sunglasses while Shweta can be seen dressed in a pink sweater, a fur jacket, floral print trousers and a red cap. "Suryaast, sukun, Shweta and shikara. Hai na khoobsurat nazara? #Srinagar #Kashmir #IncredibleIndia," Aditya Narayan captioned the post.

A couple of days ago, Aditya Narayan shared an almost similar photo from his honeymoon diaries and wrote that it is his first trip to Kashmir. "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia," read the caption on the singer's post.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who were in a relationship for several years, had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 1 with only family and close friends in attendance.

Aditya, who is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, has shared a photo and a video from his wedding festivities on his Instagram profile. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal worked together for the first time in the singer's debut film Shaapit, released in 2010. Aditya has also hosted a number of singing reality shows.