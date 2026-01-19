Neha Kakkar Shares Cryptic Posts, Deletes Them Within Minutes: "Let Me Live Freely"

How to Break the Internet? Take a Cue from Neha Kakkar.

On Monday, Neha Kakkar shared a couple of cryptic Instagram Stories, intriguing fans' curiosity. Within minutes, she deleted them, leaving fans confused.

In the first Story, Neha wrote: "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you."

"I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request, this is the least you all can give me for my peace," she wrote in another.

The internet is clueless about why she posted the Stories. This emotional breakdown could be an outcome of recent internet trolling over her latest single, Candy Shop.

Released on 15 December, Candy Shop marks Neha's latest collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar.

The track drew backlash, with many online users calling the song "cringe", "vulgar", and an unsuccessful attempt at mimicking international pop aesthetics, particularly K-pop.

Several social media users criticised the song's dance moves and styling.

This isn't the first time the singer has had a public breakdown. Earlier in 2025, a video of Neha breaking down on stage in Melbourne went viral after she arrived late to her concert.

While she blamed the organisers, she couldn't handle the audience booing her on stage.

Neha is known for songs like Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, and Morni Banke. She is currently a judge on music reality shows.