Mom-To-Be Lisa Haydon's Pic With Son Zack Is Pure Bliss. Seen Yet?

Lisa Haydon photographed with her son Zack. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Hadyon is expecting her second child Lisa shared a set of stunning pictures on Instagram Lisa Haydon married Dino Lalvani in the year 2016

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second baby, has been delighting her Instafam with some lovely pictures and it wouldn't be wrong to say that her Instagram entries are getting better and better. On Friday, the 33-year-old actress posted a picture, in which her 2-year-old son Zack Lalvani can be seen kissing her baby bump. Lisa, dressed in a black bikini, can be seen smiling with all her heart as she stands next to her son on a beach. Shibani Dandekar and Evelyn Sharma also commented on Lisa's post. "Aaah! This is just love," wrote Shibani Dandekar.

Take a look at the stunning picture here:

On Friday, the Queen actress shared more striking pictures of herself, dressed in swimwear, on her Instagram profile. Her pregnancy glow is hard to miss in the pictures. Check out the pictures, you can thank us later.

Earlier this week, the model-turned-actress posted a picture from her work out session, In her post, Lisa talked about promoting a healthy body image. "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc... But I think it's really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I'm only going to get bigger. Okay, with that in mind, let's do it," wrote Lisa Haydon.

Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha, married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few.

