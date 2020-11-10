Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor's Love For Bindis Made Her Do This

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor added a bindi to her maternity fashion and the result is wow. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress confessed her admiration for bindis with an adorable post on Instagram. Kareena, known for her impeccable sense of fashion, shared a no-filter selfie on Instagram as a bindi appreciation post. In the photo, Kareena shared a glimpse of her OOTD, which she styled with a black bindi. "There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it," Kareena captioned her no make-up photo. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy glow is clearly unmissable in the photo. Here, take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's bindi look is part of the traditional outfit she stepped out in on Tuesday. Kareena was spotted in and around Mumbai, dressed in an all-white salwar kameez styled with a bright red dupatta. In the evening, Kareena was photographed outside her manager Poonam Damania's residence.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy fashion appears to be a mix of ethnic wear and western pieces. On cousin Nitasha Nanda's birthday, she wore a comfy pink suit. For Karwa Chauth celebrations, Kareena opted for printed separates in pink and white.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August. The couple are also parents to son Taimur. Kareena is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. After months of lockdown, Kareena returned to work during in first few months of pregnancy. She wrapped the schedule of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha last month. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in the movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.