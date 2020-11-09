Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Shares What Her Day At Work Looks Like

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy therealkareenakapoor)

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor is busy with work these days and she shared a glimpse of her busy schedule on her Instagram stories on Sunday. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, recently began shooting for her chat show What Women Want season 3. Kareena posted a picture with a TV set, which featured her Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani, who will appear as a guest in one of the episodes. Unlike the previous seasons, this version of the show will be shot in a different format, where the guests will connect with Kareena Kapoor through video calls. Posting a picture on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote: "Good Newwz... Kiara Advani is here."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, several fan clubs dedicated to the actress, shared pictures from the sets of What Women Want season 3.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The actress' upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.