Mom-To-Be Evelyn Sharma Shares Post From Her Maternity Diaries

Evelyn Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: evelynsharma )

Highlights The actress got married earlier this year

She announced her pregnancy a few days ago

She added the hashtags #tummypride, #bellypride

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi, shared a post from her pregnancy diaries on Tuesday. In the picture, the mom-to-be can be seen happily posing for the camera. The actress captioned the post: "First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photo." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #pregnant, #tummypride, #bellypride, #pregnancyannouncement, #babyontheway and #mommylife to her post. "Cutest. Can't wait to see the lil' one," commented actress Sonal Chauhan. Elli Avram dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Evelyn Sharma recently married her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia. Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur.

See her post here:

On Monday, the actress shared pictures from her low-key birthday celebrations and wrote: "Mommy happy, baby happy also, I baked this cake for 6 hours.LOL and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake!"

The actress announced her pregnancy on social media recently. Posting a picture in a swimsuit, she captioned the post: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms..."

Take a look at her post here:

Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut with 2012 film <>From Sydney With Love and she went on to feature in movies like Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan. She also made brief appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She was last seen in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.