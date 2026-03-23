Mohanlal's <i>Drishyam 3</i> Postponed, Film Now Releasing On Actor's Birthday

The much-awaited return of Georgekutty has been slightly delayed, with Mohanlal finally confirming when audiences can expect Drishyam 3 in theatres.

New Release Date Announced

On Monday, Mohanlal confirmed that Drishyam 3 will now release in cinemas worldwide on May 21, 2026, which also marks his birthday. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on April 2 this year.

Sharing the update on social media, Mohanlal wrote, "The past never stays silent...it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic)."

According to IANS, the release has possibly been pushed due to ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

Return Of Georgekutty And Franchise Legacy

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film will see Mohanlal reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty. The cast also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and KB Ganesh Kumar.

Mohanlal had wrapped up shooting for the film in December last year. Interestingly, he began working on the project on the same day he received Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Drishyam franchise has been hugely influential in Malayalam cinema. The first film, Drishyam, released in 2013, set a new benchmark for storytelling. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, followed in 2021 and continued the gripping narrative.

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