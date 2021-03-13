Mohanlal, 60, Is Giving Us Major Fitness Inspiration In This Video

Mohanlal in a still from the video. (courtesy Mohanlal)

Superstar Mohanlal shared a brand new video on his Instagram profile on Friday night, in which he can be seen working out. The 60-year-old actor can be seen lifting weights. He can also be seen doing bench press and overhead press. He can also be seen working out with battling ropes. It would be fair to say that the actor redefines fitness in the 4-minute-long video that he shared on social media. He captioned the post: "Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #exercise and #healthylifestyle. The veteran actor's fans filled up the comments section of his post with lots of love. "Inspiring," wrote an Instagram user. "Superb Sir," added another fan.

Earlier this week, the actor received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Posting a picture, the actor wrote in his post: "Took the first shot of Covid vaaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine and the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID vaccination drive."

In terms of work, Mohanlal was seen in the second installment of the hit Drishyam series. The film opened to largely mixed reviews. It released on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. He will feature in an untitled film with director B Unnikrishnan. The actor also signed Jeethu Joseph's film titled Ram.