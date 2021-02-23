Amitabh Bachchan's Shout-Out To Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Is A 'Compliment Of The Highest Order'

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal are co-stars of a few films

Highlights Mohanlal sent Big B a copy of his daughter's new book

"My best wishes," Big B wrote for Vismaya Mohanlal

"Thank you for your time and the kind gesture," Mohanlal replied

Amitabh Bachchan gave a massive shout out to Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, for her new book titled Grains Of Stardust, which is a collection of her paintings and poems. Big B's tweet arrived after Mohanlal sent him a copy of his daughter's book, which was launched earlier this month. "Mohanlal, superstar of Malayalam cinema and one that I have immense admiration of, sends me a book, Grains Of Stardust, written and illustrated by his daughter Vismaya. A most creative, sensitive journey of poems and paintings. Talent is hereditary! My best wishes," tweeted Mr Bachchan on Tuesday morning as he sent Vismaya a whole lot of best wishes for her new venture.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3823 - MohanLal , superstar pf Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of , sends me a book,

"Grains of Stardust", written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya ..

A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings ..

Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes pic.twitter.com/KPmojUbxhk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2021

Responding to Mr Bachchan's tweet, an excited Mohanlal wrote: "Good morning Sir... Pranam... So grateful for the tweet you shared... coming from you, it's a compliment of the highest order. Thank you for your time and the kind gesture." In a separate tweet, Mohanlal added: "Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you."

Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get ! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you @SrBachchan Sir. https://t.co/RdTtZmRGLr — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan have co-starred in films such as 2007's Aag and 2010's war movie Kandahar. The cinema megastars also collaborated for a short film titled Family, which was released last year when the country was in lockdown mode because of the pandemic.

In terms of work, Big B's line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. Amitabh Bachchan will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.