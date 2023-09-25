Mission Raniganj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is In A Race Against Time

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: akshaykumar )

September 25 : Makers of the upcoming survival drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue have unveiled the film's trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer which he captioned, “Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji, eh trailer twahdi yaad vich twahdi bahaduri nu samarpit hai. In your memory, saluting your courage. Rab rakha. #MissionRaniganjTrailer out now. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October!”

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai Mission Raniganj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller Rustom. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar's next Thank you for Coming.

Recently, the makers of unveiled the track Jalsa 2.0 which received a good response from the fans.

The lyrics are by Satinder Sartaaj who has also lent his voice to the song. Akshay and Parineeti were dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Imtiaz Ali's next Amar Singh Chamkila opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Amar Singh Chamkila will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2024.