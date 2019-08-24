Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A 'Boost' From Janmashtami Festivities

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is unstoppable at the box office. The film has collected a whopping sum of Rs 135.99 crore within 9 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film witnessed growth on second Friday and a major section of its impressive performance at the box office could be attributed to Janmashtami festivities. The film collected Rs 7.38 crore on Friday alone. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mission Mangal witnesses growth on [second] Fri... Got a boost due to Janmashtami festivities... Will hit Rs 150 cr + cross lifetime biz of Kesari this weekend (Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film)... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr. Total: Rs 135.99 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal witnesses growth on [second] Fri... Got a boost due to #Janmashtami festivities... Will hit 150 cr + cross lifetime biz of #Kesari this weekend [Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film]... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr. Total: 135.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is expected to emerge as Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film. As of now the actor's period drama Kesari occupies the second spot while 2.0 remains the actor's highest grossing film so far. An excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "Mission Mangalwill stake claim on No 2 position this weekend. Will Mission Mangal dethrone 2.0 (Hindi) from No 1 spot, time will tell."

Mission Mangal, which also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five and he wrote: "Akshay Kumar brings obvious star power to the table in addition to some comic relief."

