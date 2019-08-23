Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Unstoppable At 120 Crore

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights 'Mission Mangal' earned over Rs 6 crore on its eighth day The film released on Independence Day The film is based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission

Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal is performing really well at the box office as the film collected over Rs. 6 crore on its eighth day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With "outstanding weekend and solid weekdays," the overall collections of the film have reached Rs. 128.16 crore. Sharing the performance report of Mission Mangal so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mission Mangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays (reduction in ticket rates)... Thursday 29.16 crore, Friday 17.28 crore, Saturday 23.58 crore, Sunday 27.54 crore, Monday 8.91 crore, Tuesday 7.92 crore, Wednesday 6.84 crore, Thursday 6.93 crore. Total: Rs 128.16 crore. India business." Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: Rs 128.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

Mission Mangal, which released on Independence Day, also features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The film is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission, which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched in the year 2013.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of the Mission Director in the film while Vidya Balan plays the Project Director. Akshay and Vidya are assigned a team of junior scientists, played by Sonakshi, Taapsee, Nithya and Sharman Joshi.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The girls are infinitely more interesting and more believable than the character played by Akshay because they face a gamut of challenges and setbacks and yet keep their chins up. Each one of them, at different junctures of the film, is on the verge of quitting. But they hang in there for one shot at glory."

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti.

