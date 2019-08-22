Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Is At 121 Crore And Counting

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar in a still (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Mission Mangal continues to charm the box office with impressive numbers. Mission Mangal released on Independence Day and raked in Rs 121 crore in a week. It opened to make Rs 29 crore, which marked Akshay Kumar's highest opening day collection so far and then recorded a blockbuster performance in the extended weekend, scoring Rs 23 crore on Saturday and 27 crore on Sunday. The film slowed down as it entered the week and on Wednesday, it scored almost Rs 7 crore. In his tweet evaluating Mission Mangal's box office performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "Mission Mangal crosses *lifetime biz* of Jolly LLB 2 [Rs 117 cr] in 7 days... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: Rs 121.23 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal crosses lifetime biz of #JollyLLB2 [Rs 117 cr] in 7 days... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: Rs 121.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2019

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had said that Mission Mangal has the potential to surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari. On Independence Day, Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham's Batla House, which has performed decently well in terms of ticket sales but remains behind Akshay's film in the box office race.

The ensemble cast of Mission Mangal also includes names such as Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. It is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM, which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched in 2013.

In his Mission Mangal review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal - even the dramatic PSLV lift-off. This isn't Mission Magnificent. But it isn't Mission Mangled either."

