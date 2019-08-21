Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Has 114 Crore Reasons To Smile

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Mission Mangal' crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5 'Mission Mangal' is currently at Rs 114.29 crore and counting 'Mission Mangal' "should make" Rs 127 crore on Week 1

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Mangal is setting the bar higher with each passing day. On Tuesday, the film raked in a score of Rs 7.92 crore, pushing the total to a whopping Rs 114 crore in just six days. Mission Mangal had a blockbuster weekend, after which it has been consistent with its week-day performances - almost Rs 9 crore on Monday and almost Rs 8 crore on Tuesday. In his tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes that Mission Mangal is all set to "challenge" the life-time collections of Akshay Kumar's Kesari in its second week. As per his prediction, Mission Mangal should also close first week with Rs 127 crore.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mission Mangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross Rs 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: Rs 114.39 cr. India biz."

With Rs 29 crore on opening day, Mission Mangal turned out to be Akshay Kumar's top opening film and also the film with highest numbers on an extended weekend: It even beat the extended weekend collections of 2.0 (Rs 95 crore) and Kesari (Rs 78 crore).

On Independence day, Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham's Batla House, which too has raked in as much as Rs 57 crore. While John is the only star-power in Batla House, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

