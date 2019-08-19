Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Packs A Punch With Rs 97 Crore

The cast of Mission Mangal in a still (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Mission Mangal' made Rs 27 crore on Sunday It's highest single-day collection is Rs 29 crore 'Mission Mangal' is all set to cross Rs 100 crore

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Mangal has taken the box office by storm. Mission Mangal released on Independence Day on Thursday and in its four-day extended weekend, the film raked in an impressive amount of Rs 97 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who evaluated the film's box office progress, tweeted this on Monday: "Mission Mangal sets the box office ... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its extended weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: Rs 97.56 cr. India biz." Read his tweet here:

#MissionMangal sets the BO on ... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: Rs 97.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

With Rs 29 crore on opening day, Mission Mangal turned out to be Akshay Kumar's top opening film and also his film with highest numbers on an extended weekend: "Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date [opening weekend biz]." It even beat the extended weekend collections of 2.0 (Rs 95 crore) and Kesari (Rs 78 crore).

#MissionMangal is Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date [opening weekend biz]...

1. #MissionMangal Rs 97.56 cr [Thu-Sun]

2. #2Point0 [#Hindi] Rs 95 cr [Thu-Sun]

3. #Kesari Rs 78.07 cr [Thu-Sun]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Mr Adarsh tweeted that now, Akshay is racing against his own film 2.0 to break a the record of scoring Rs 100 crore in five days, which was made by 2.0. Kesari touched the Rs 100 crore mark in a week.

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach Rs cr...

2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 5

2019: #MissionMangal: Will hit Rs cr on Day 5

2019: #Kesari: Day 7

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the cast of Mission Mangal also includes stellar actresses such as Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee singled out the all-actress cast for distinguished praise and wrote: "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal."

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.